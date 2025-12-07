LOS ANGELES, CA — Meghan Trainor has redefined the holiday music scene with her 2020 Christmas album, which many are now calling ‘Bop-mas.’ The album, which features a mix of original songs and festive covers, was released on October 30, 2020, during a challenging period defined by the global pandemic.

“In a time when morale was low, I wanted to create something that could bring joy and cheer to people’s lives,” Trainor said. Her album includes catchy original tracks such as ‘I Believe in Santa,’ ‘Christmas Party,’ and ‘Holidays,’ which aim to uplift listeners. Critics have praised her work, with some suggesting it deserves a Grammy nomination.

Trainor’s lyrical creativity shines through in the original songs. A notable lyric from her song, ‘Why you put me on the naughty list? Maybe I was too good for ya,’ showcases her playful approach to holiday themes.

Music enthusiasts often complain about the lack of originality in holiday soundtracks, which typically rely on old classics. Trainor challenges this notion, urging listeners to embrace fresh sounds. “Let’s keep our musical selections fresh, fam,” she states, highlighting her desire to introduce new holiday tunes to the festive season.

As the album gained popularity over the years, Trainor continued to share her holiday spirit. Last month, she released a new track titled “Gifts for Me,” a playful take on Christmas gift disappointments. The song encourages listeners to prioritize self-care during the holiday season: ‘This year I’m buying gifts for me,’ she sings.

Trainor believes her music can serve as a bridge, bringing people together during the nostalgic and often divided holiday season. “Meghan Trainor provides a modern twist to holiday classics and proves that Christmas music can still be fun and relevant,” said a music critic.

The future looks bright for Trainor as fans eagerly anticipate her contributions to the holiday genre. Her infectious enthusiasm and commitment to crafting holiday anthems suggest that she is here to stay.