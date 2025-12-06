NEW YORK, NY — Meghan Trainor is reigniting the holiday spirit with her 2020 Christmas album, which some fans now refer to as ‘Bop-mas.’ In a year filled with global challenges, Trainor’s upbeat tracks offered a much-needed musical escape. The album features original songs like ‘I Believe in Santa‘ and ‘Holidays,’ which have become favorites among listeners.

Trainor, known for hits like ‘All About That Bass,’ released her holiday album on October 30, 2020, and the timing couldn’t have been better. With the world grappling with a pandemic, Trainor’s music served as a rallying cry, infusing joy into an uncertain season.

As music lovers often cling to traditional tunes during the holidays, Trainor’s fresh take has gained recognition. “Why you put me on the naughty list? Maybe I was too good for ya,” she sings, capturing the festive yet cheeky essence of her work. Critics suggest that such creativity deserves acknowledgment from awards panels, perhaps even a Grammy.

Her recent single, ‘Gifts for Me,’ released in November, reflects a common holiday sentiment. The upbeat track encourages listeners to indulge in self-gifting, emphasizing self-care during the holiday hustle. ‘I made a wish that you might get it right, but if you don’t, I’m buying gifts for me,’ she belts in a catchy, relatable hook.

As the years go by, the debate over holiday music’s evolution continues. While some fans celebrate traditional classics, others are eager for a modern sound. ‘It’s 2025; we need to keep our musical selections fresh,’ Trainor’s advocates argue, underscoring her role in bringing a modern vibe to the holiday playlist.

Meghan Trainor’s contribution to holiday music is more than just entertainment. Her songs aim to unite listeners, lifting spirits during a traditionally joyful time. Whether it’s a Grammy or fan love, her unique holiday collection seems set to be appreciated well beyond its initial release.