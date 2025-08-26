Meghan Trainor Responds to Critics After Major Transformation

LOS ANGELES, CA — Meghan Trainor recently attracted attention online as fans reacted to her physical transformation after participating in the viral Nicki Minaj TikTok Challenge.

The singer of “All About That Bass” shared a video of herself balancing on one leg on a unique object, while the song “High School” played in the background. Many users commented on her appearance, with one stating, “I did not recognize her at first. What happened?” Others noted that she looked more like Ariana Grande or Paris Hilton.

In response, Trainor, 31, posted another video hours later, lip-synching to Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Her.” “I don’t care if these b–ches don’t like me,” she mouthed, adding, “‘Cause, like, I’m pretty as f–k. Just the other day, I heard a hoe say…” She concluded with the caption, “Glam team really did that.”

Trainor’s transformation comes after she has been open about her weight loss journey, which she pursued for her health and family. In an Instagram post from March, she said, “I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me.” She worked with a dietitian, started exercising with a trainer, and utilized a medication called Mounjaro.

“I’m so glad I did because I feel great,” Trainor emphasized in her post. She also discussed undergoing breast augmentation after the birth of her two sons, Riley, 4, and Barry, 22 months, with husband Daryl Sabara. “I have never been more comfortable in my body,” she shared.

Trainor has also addressed the impact of cosmetic procedures on her appearance, admitting that she may have overdone it with Botox. “I cannot smile anymore. My face hurts to smile, to even try,” she remarked during her podcast.

Despite the mixed reactions, Meghan continues to focus on her health and confidence, noting, “I don’t look the same as I did 10 years ago, but I’m the healthiest, strongest version of myself now.”