Meghan Trainor’s Sons Feature on New Album Track

Los Angeles, CA — Singer Meghan Trainor announced that her two sons, Barry, 2, and Riley, 4½, will make their musical debut on her new album, Toy With Me, set to release in April 2026. In a recent interview, Trainor shared that her children will be featured on a track titled “Little One.”

Trainor explained, “It’s like a little lullaby to them of like, ‘Don’t ever grow up. Don’t do it.’ At the end, they go, ‘I love you, Mama.'” The proud mother expressed her excitement about including her sons in her music, noting the special moment this creates for her family.

In August, Trainor discussed how emotional it was for her as Riley prepared to start his first year of school. “He’s about to start his first year, and I will be obliterated,” she said at an event in New York City. Trainor recounted her feelings when she took Riley to camp for the first time, saying, “I hated every moment of it. I cried.” Despite her concerns, she acknowledged, “he loves it.”

Trainor also joked about wanting to pull Riley out of school for family events, adding, “I’m going to take him out as much as I can.” She humorously proposed calling the school with excuses to spend more time with her son.

In February, Trainor celebrated Riley’s fourth birthday with a series of joyful photos, featuring a cake and fun activities. In her heartfelt post, she wrote, “Riley is 4! An incredible 4-year-old who LOVES life and his family.” Trainor’s affection for her family shines through in both her music and personal life.