Meghan Trainor Sparks Surprise with New Slim Look in Viral Challenge Video

LOS ANGELES, CA — Pop star Meghan Trainor surprised fans with an unrecognizable appearance in a new video posted on social media today. The singer, famous for her 2014 hit ‘All About That Bass,’ took part in the ‘Nicki Minaj High School challenge,’ which requires participants to balance on one foot while standing on random objects.

In the clip, Trainor, now 31, demonstrated remarkable coordination as she balanced precariously on upturned dumbbells. Sporting activewear and with her hair pulled into a high ponytail, she captioned the video, ‘Never again,’ hinting at the challenge’s difficulty. However, it also drew mixed reactions from fans.

Many expressed disbelief at her new look, with comments like, ‘No way this is Meghan Trainor’ and, ‘Guess she’s not all about that bass anymore.’ Some even joked that she looked like a mannequin or mistaken her for another celebrity due to her weight loss.

Trainor’s dramatic transformation came after she experienced a challenging period post-pregnancy. After giving birth to her first child, Riley, in February 2021, she admitted to feeling heavy at over 200 pounds. ‘I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son,’ she told ET Canada last year.

To improve her health, Trainor engaged in a strict diet and workout plan, leading to a weight loss of about 60 pounds. She also revealed that she used weight-loss medication Mounjaro, which sparked discussions among her followers about the implications of using such aids.

In addition to her weight loss journey, Trainor underwent breast augmentation earlier this year, stating, ‘These are the boobs of my dreams.’ The singer noted that she had wanted the procedure since she was a teenager and feels it has improved her confidence.

Despite some backlash over her changes, many fans complimented her transformation, encouraging her to embrace her new figure. ‘I’m genuinely so confused… people are hating on her for bettering her life?’ one supporter remarked, highlighting ongoing discussions about body image in the public eye.

Trainor, who continues to balance her family life alongside her career, remains focused on her health and happiness. Most recently, she expressed her commitment to feeling her best for her children, stating she is determined to be her healthiest version for them.