Meghan Trainor Teams Up with Patrick Mahomes for State Farm Commercial

Kansas City, MO — Grammy Award-winning singer Meghan Trainor has collaborated with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for her debut State Farm commercial. The 31-year-old music star shared her excitement during an interview with Fox News Digital, describing the moment she received the offer.

“They told me you got an offer to be in a State Farm commercial, and I was like ‘You’re lying, you’re lying to me,'” Trainor explained. “But when they mentioned it was with Patrick Mahomes, I was very confused. Once I read the script, I was freaking out because it’s so brilliant and perfect.”

Trainor, who grew up playing football with her brothers, called working with Mahomes “an absolute blessing and a miracle.” She joked that her family was more excited about her collaboration with the football star than any of her previous career achievements.

The singer candidly admitted she was nervous before meeting Mahomes. “They warned me I was walking into a room with superstars,” she said. “But I found Patrick to be really sweet.”

During the shoot, Trainor wore a bubble dress, feeling somewhat out of place but quickly found comfort amongst the crew. “Everyone was so nice on set. Patrick was the chillest, coolest guy ever,” she said, noting the fun atmosphere made her feel like a star.

Trainor added that acting has always been a dream for her and expressed gratitude to State Farm for the opportunity. She revealed her husband, Daryl Sabara, started acting at a young age and often shares stories of his early career with their four-year-old son, Riley.

Despite their son’s budding interest in performing, Trainor admits balancing her music and acting career with family time can be challenging. “I always feel like I’m not there enough with my family,” she said. Trainor enjoys traveling with Riley, finding joy in sharing her experiences and introducing him to new places.

Trainor concluded by stating she is working on being more present with her children despite her busy schedule. “Regular families deal with this too, but it still feels tough. I’m learning to embrace the balance,” she said.