Megyn Kelly Announces First Nationwide Tour ‘Megyn Kelly LIVE’

NEW YORK, NY – Megyn Kelly, the popular podcast host and former television anchor, is set to embark on her first nationwide speaking tour starting October 23, 2025. The tour, titled ‘Megyn Kelly LIVE,’ will bring her successful podcast, ‘The Megyn Kelly Show,’ to live audiences across 10 cities.

Kelly’s tour will kick off at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, and will feature a lineup of influential speakers, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Piers Morgan, Tucker Carlson, and Ben Shapiro, among others. The events aim to discuss current news, culture, and other topics, creating an interactive experience for fans.

<p"I'm excited to meet our fans in person and hear directly from them," Kelly said regarding the tour. "It's going to be an engaging blend of commentary and interviews with guests from various fields, especially during this critical political time.”

The first leg of the tour includes stops in major cities like San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Miami, concluding on November 22 in Glendale, Arizona. Tickets for the events will go on sale to the general public starting September 10 at 10 AM local time. SiriusXM listeners can access an exclusive presale starting September 8 using the code ‘MegynSXM.’

Daily Signal subscribers also have an opportunity to purchase tickets early using the presale code ‘MK2025.’ VIP packages that include meet-and-greet sessions with Kelly will be available as well.

Kelly launched ‘The Megyn Kelly Show’ podcast in September 2020 and has since gained millions of followers. Her podcast has become a top-rated program, available on platforms like Apple and Spotify. The tour is expected to further enhance her connection with listeners and followers across the country.