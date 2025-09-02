Politics
Dr. Mehmet Oz Discusses Medicaid Reforms with Lara Trump
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the newly appointed administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), joined Lara Trump on her show to discuss recent Medicaid reforms introduced by former President Donald Trump. The conversation highlighted Oz’s commitment to making meaningful changes in the healthcare sector.
Oz emphasized that his role is about empowering Americans and ensuring Medicaid does not create dependency. He stated, “Our bottom line is the American people. Every decision I have in this office changes how billions of dollars are spent in order to incentivize the right behavior and empower them to take action.” His remarks come as reforms focus on implementing work requirements and strengthening anti-fraud measures.
Reflecting on his transition from a television host to a political figure, Oz revealed how his experience during the 2022 Senate race in Pennsylvania deepened his understanding of the relationship between policy and politics. He noted, “If you really want to change the country for the better, you have to get involved with decisions that are being made. Instead of complaining about it, you might as well roll your sleeves up, get in the ring, and start fighting for what you think matters.”
Since his confirmation in April 2025, Oz has prioritized Medicaid reform by modernizing programs and addressing issues of fraud, waste, and abuse. He criticized how the COVID-19 pandemic had altered the original mission of Medicaid, saying, “Abuse happened… because there were these mechanisms to pay states extra money, so they weren’t responsible for their own actions. It was basically legalized money laundering.” He aims to facilitate pathways for people to gain employment and move out of poverty.
