Sports
Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media
Los Angeles, CA – Mekhi Becton, the offensive guard for the Los Angeles Chargers, is facing serious allegations from a woman claiming to be his mistress. The controversy erupted online after the woman posted on TikTok, asserting that she is six months pregnant with Becton’s child.
The unnamed woman expressed her frustration, stating she has been unable to reach Becton for months. She revealed that she moved to Los Angeles after he signed with the Chargers but alleged he cut off communication and even had police visit her home.
According to the woman, she sought legal advice about obtaining a procedure but claims financial difficulties prevent her from proceeding. She stated that police advised her to have the baby and later seek child support from Becton, showcasing an alarming situation for the athlete.
In her TikTok post, she shared multiple screenshots, including evidence of Becton allegedly sending her over $42,000 through multiple transactions. One notable message alongside a $600 transaction read, “I’m outside your house, come out.”
The post also included a disturbing image featuring what appeared to be soiled underwear belonging to Becton, raising eyebrows among supporters and detractors alike. Moreover, accusations of his potential drug use surfaced, a claim that could jeopardize his standing with the NFL.
As the situation evolves, Becton becomes increasingly pressed to address these claims and their implications on his career and personal life.
Recent Posts
- Minneapolis Mass Shooting Leaves Two Children Dead, Community Mourning
- Craig Jones Invitational 2 Kicks Off with Intense Grappling Action in Las Vegas
- Labor Day 2025: What Will Be Open and Closed
- LeAnn Rimes Celebrates 43rd Birthday with Family at Nobu
- Julia Stewart Reveals Bold Business Move on Podcast
- Oasis Returns to America: A Long-Awaited Comeback
- WNBA Playoff Race Heats Up as Stars Shine
- Labor Day 2025: What’s Open and Closed This Holiday Weekend
- Ben Kingsley Returns in New Film Exploring Christ’s Life
- Miami Hurricanes Face Tough Test Against Notre Dame on Sunday Night
- Chiefs Cornerback McDuffie Unlikely to Sign Extension Before Season Opener
- Goats Flee Brushfire in Sylmar, California
- New Tron: Ares Ride Overlay Debuts at Walt Disney World and Shanghai Disneyland
- Jimmy Johnson Reunites with Miami Hurricanes and Former Players
- Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media
- Kelsea Ballerini to Perform Exclusive Concert in Chicago
- Personal Injury Lawyers Embrace AI, But Adoption Remains Limited
- Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi’s Team Wins Debut Match in Uruguay
- Elena Rybakina Reunites with Coach, Advances in US Open
- Phoenix Faces High Temperatures and Pollution Advisory This Labor Day