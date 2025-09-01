Mekhi Becton Faces Allegations from Pregnant Mistress on Social Media

Los Angeles, CA – Mekhi Becton, the offensive guard for the Los Angeles Chargers, is facing serious allegations from a woman claiming to be his mistress. The controversy erupted online after the woman posted on TikTok, asserting that she is six months pregnant with Becton’s child.

The unnamed woman expressed her frustration, stating she has been unable to reach Becton for months. She revealed that she moved to Los Angeles after he signed with the Chargers but alleged he cut off communication and even had police visit her home.

According to the woman, she sought legal advice about obtaining a procedure but claims financial difficulties prevent her from proceeding. She stated that police advised her to have the baby and later seek child support from Becton, showcasing an alarming situation for the athlete.

In her TikTok post, she shared multiple screenshots, including evidence of Becton allegedly sending her over $42,000 through multiple transactions. One notable message alongside a $600 transaction read, “I’m outside your house, come out.”

The post also included a disturbing image featuring what appeared to be soiled underwear belonging to Becton, raising eyebrows among supporters and detractors alike. Moreover, accusations of his potential drug use surfaced, a claim that could jeopardize his standing with the NFL.

As the situation evolves, Becton becomes increasingly pressed to address these claims and their implications on his career and personal life.