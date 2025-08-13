Entertainment
Mel B Celebrates Second Wedding in Stunning Leopard Print Dress
London, England – Mel B, the iconic Spice Girl known for her fierce fashion, celebrated her second wedding in high style. On August 6, 2025, she hosted a welcome party for family and friends along with her new husband.
Justin Alexander Warshaw, the dress designer, explained the inspiration behind her custom gown to PEOPLE, saying, “Designing for her, we hoped to capture her essence: bold, confident, loving, and always up for a good time.”
Wearing a striking leopard-print mini dress, Mel B showcased the signature style she became famous for during her Spice Girls days. Warshaw’s design featured a strapless cowl neckline and an oversized bow at the back, perfectly embodying Mel’s dynamic personality.
“For her welcome party, Mel wore a custom leopard mini, which tied in her signature print beautifully,” noted the Justin Alexander team. Mel’s affinity for leopard print has long been a staple of her wardrobe, often embracing the bold pattern at various events.
As part of the festivities, Mel B and 36 close friends donned glam leopard-print swimsuits while they danced to the Spice Girls’ iconic hit “End of Time” by a large body of water.
Warshaw, who collaborated with Mel on multiple dresses, cherished the process, saying, “Each meeting felt like a creative burst of energy and laughter. There was so much joy and trust in the process.”
For the wedding ceremony, Mel B opted for a hand-beaded red gown that took over 850 hours to craft, a stunning choice that required six artisans. “Morocco is all about color and flamboyance,” she stated, noting her desire for a gown that balanced drama with ease of movement.
The couple announced their wedding on August 3 via social media, saying, “We got married!!! Again!” They celebrated in their favorite place, the Selman Marrakech in Morocco, expressing joy and gratitude about their special day.
“We had the time of our lives!!” they added, encapsulating the love and fun shared amongst friends and family during the momentous occasion.
