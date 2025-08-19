Mel Gibson Reflects on His Past as He Prepares for Film’s Sequel

Kilkenny, Ireland – Mel Gibson, the renowned actor and director, is in Kilkenny for the 30th anniversary of his iconic film Braveheart. Under a vibrant tent with colorful banners fluttering in the summer breeze, Gibson reminisced about his experiences while filming the historical drama.

“It was no biggie,” Gibson remarked about being lured to the event. The actor, who often appears gruff but has a humorous side, indicated that fellow actor David O’Hara played a significant role in persuading him to attend. “O’Hara was on the phone, saying, ‘Oh, come on!’”

Gibson’s connection to Ireland is personal; his mother was born in Longford. He spoke fondly of his Irish heritage, confirming, “I’ve still got the passport.” His humor also shined through as he jokingly remarked about his mother’s quirky nature.

During the interview, Gibson reflected on the challenges the film faced during production. “We realized pretty quickly that the ground was not horse-friendly,” he explained. He praised Irish support, especially from then-Minister for Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht, Michael D. Higgins, who helped the crew secure extras for battle scenes.

With a career that began in the 1970s, Gibson discussed his evolution in Hollywood. The actor, who found fame in films like Mad Max and Lethal Weapon, faced several controversies in the past two decades but continues to work on new projects, including a sequel to The Passion of the Christ.

Regarding his upcoming film, titled The Resurrection of the Christ, Gibson shared, “I financed the first one myself. No one else would.” The first part is set to release on March 26, 2027, aligning with Good Friday, while the second part is scheduled for May 6, 2027, which is Ascension Day.

The sequel aims to delve into lesser-explored narratives of Jesus’s life post-resurrection. Gibson noted, “It talks about things that aren’t really spoken about in the Gospels.” With anticipation building, he expressed hope that the films would resonate beyond just faith-based audiences, aiming to provoke thought and discussion around the stories.

As Gibson prepares for the future, he reflects on how his career and personal experiences have shaped his identity. “It’s imprinted on you,” he said, admitting he sometimes struggles with identifying his nationality. “I think we are the sum of everything that made us.”