Politics
Mel Stride Exits Tory Leadership Race as First Round Voting Concludes
Mel Stride, the shadow work and pensions secretary, has been eliminated from the Tory leadership contest after finishing last in the second round of voting.
Stride follows Priti Patel in exiting the race, marking a significant shift in the contest dynamics.
Robert Jenrick has emerged as a front-runner once again, securing 33 votes in the latest round, an increase of five votes compared to his first-round performance.
Kemi Badenoch closely follows Jenrick in the ranking, highlighting the competitive nature of the election.
