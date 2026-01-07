Melania Trump Premieres Film Trailer Ahead of Inauguration Documentary Release

WASHINGTON, D.C. — First Lady Melania Trump revealed the trailer for her upcoming documentary on Wednesday. The film showcases the events leading up to President Trump’s second term, with a release date set for January 30, 2026.

In the trailer, shared on X, Melania Trump is seen wearing her inauguration outfit while saying, “Here we go again.” Viewers can catch glimpses of her coaching the president on speeches, planning inauguration details, and making poignant gestures like placing flowers on a grave.

The documentary, titled “MELANIA,” is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide. Melania Trump serves as an executive producer, with plans for the film first announced at the beginning of the year. Reports indicate the production has a hefty budget of around $40 million.

Amazon MGM Studios described the film as providing “unprecedented access” to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration as seen through the lens of the First Lady-elect herself. The studio emphasized that the documentary will allow viewers to “step inside Melania Trump’s world” as she navigates the challenges of transitioning back into public life with her family.

Along with the movie, a three-part docuseries is set to accompany the film, providing an in-depth look at the First Lady’s life during this critical time. While the trailer has generated excitement, discussions around the documentary continue to spark interest regarding family dynamics.

Sources suggest that Ivanka Trump is noticeably absent from the film due to tensions with Melania. Insiders stated that Melania did not want Ivanka involved, reflecting strained family relations.

As the release date approaches, the public’s curiosity grows, not only about the film’s content but also about the implications of the First Lady’s choices and the portrayal of her family in this highly anticipated documentary.