Melania Trump Sends Letter to Putin on Children’s Plight in Ukraine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — First Lady Melania Trump raised concerns over the plight of children in Ukraine and Russia in a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House officials revealed on Friday. The letter was hand-delivered during the summit between President Trump and Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025.

The letter, described as a “peace letter” by officials, addresses the impact of the war on children. “Dear President Putin,” it begins, emphasizing that every child dreams of love and safety, regardless of where they are born. Melania urged Putin to protect the innocence of children, saying, “You will do more than serve Russia alone — you serve humanity itself.”

In her letter, she highlighted the ongoing suffering of children forced to navigate a dangerous world. “In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them,” she wrote, adding that Putin has the power to change this narrative.

Following the meeting, President Trump described the discussions with Putin as “extremely productive” while acknowledging that a deal to end the war was still out of reach. “There were many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say,” Trump told reporters. However, he noted that progress was still needed to reach a ceasefire agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with President Trump on Monday to discuss the situation further. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Melania for her letter, referring to it as a “true act of humanism.” He noted that the abduction of Ukrainian children is considered a war crime and has drawn international attention.

The letter marks Melania’s second involvement in foreign relations concerning the war in Ukraine, as she previously influenced discussions on military aid. With Norway’s roots, she has been an advocate for humanitarian issues amidst ongoing conflict.