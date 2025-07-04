Melania Trump Visits Children’s Hospital Ahead of Independence Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — First Lady Melania Trump visited sick children at Children’s National Hospital on July 3, 2025, as they engaged in Fourth of July arts and crafts. The visit continued a tradition among first ladies to support the pediatric care center.

During her visit, Trump was expected to tour the Bunny Mellon Healing Garden, which she dedicated during her husband’s first term. The rooftop garden is adorned with decorations for Independence Day and honors Rachel “Bunny” Mellon, known for her gardening contributions during the Kennedy administration.

Trump, accompanied by chief White House groundskeeper Dale Haney, inspected a new yellow rose bush planted earlier in the week at the hospital. After the garden tour, she planned to visit the heart and kidney unit to meet with young patients.

Later that day, Trump was also scheduled to join President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to meet with the last living American hostage released from Gaza in May, showing a commitment to both healthcare and diplomatic matters.