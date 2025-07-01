Melbourne Childcare Worker Charged; 1,200 Kids Urged to Get Tested

Melbourne, Australia — Authorities are advising about 1,200 children to get tested for infectious diseases after a childcare worker, Joshua Dale Brown, was charged with over 70 offenses, including child rape. Brown, 26, was arrested in May and faces allegations of abusing eight children, ranging from five months to two years old, between April 2022 and January 2023.

Brown has worked at 20 childcare centers since 2017, prompting local health officials to notify parents of children who may have been in his care. Parents are being urged to have their children tested as a precautionary measure.

The alleged victims all attended the Creative Garden Early Learning Centre in Point Cook, Victoria. Police have stated that the charges include sexual penetration of a child under 12 and producing child abuse material.

Victoria Chief Health Officer Christian McGrath commented on the situation, stating, “We believe it’s a low risk, but we want to offer this to provide assurance to the parents about the health and well-being of their children.” He confirmed that around 2,600 families have been contacted since the investigation began, with specific screening recommended for those with higher risk.

The investigation began after detectives discovered child abuse material linked to Brown, who is remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in September. Authorities believe he acted alone and that all offenses occurred within Victoria.

Victoria Police’s Janet Stevenson explained the importance of revealing Brown’s identity, stating, “It’s very important to ensure that every parent out there that has a child in childcare knows who he is and where he worked.” Brown had a valid Working with Children Check, which has since been revoked.

The Victorian Premier, Jacinta Allan, expressed her distress over the situation, saying, “My heart breaks for the families who are living every parent’s worst nightmare.” In response, the government has set up a dedicated website for affected families and is reviewing childcare safety measures.