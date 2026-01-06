Sports
Melbourne City Hosts Brisbane Roar in A-League Clash
Melbourne, Australia — Melbourne City FC will take on Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in a bid to end their five-game winless streak. City, led by coach Aurelio Vidmar, drew against Sydney FC on Saturday but hope to build on that performance as they return home.
City produced a dominant second half against Sydney, recording 23 shots, nine of which were on target. Despite their attacking pressure, they could not find the net. “We created many opportunities, but strong goalkeeping and desperate defending kept us out,” Vidmar said.
The team has mixed injury news, welcoming back young players Alessandro Lopane and Lawrence Wong, who have returned from injuries. Their presence adds depth as City searches for a much-needed victory. However, City will be without Kavian Rahmani and Takeshi Kanamori due to injuries sustained last weekend, increasing the pressure on the squad.
Brisbane Roar arrives in Melbourne looking to bounce back after a heavy 3-0 loss to Wellington Phoenix. Roar’s defense has been tough to break down, making them a formidable opponent. In their previous encounter earlier this season, the match ended in a goalless draw.
“We know Brisbane is physically ready and a tough opponent,” Vidmar warned. As both teams chase their first win of the new year, fans can expect a hard-fought match at AAMI Park.
