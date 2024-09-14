Melbourne Storm Dominate Cronulla Sharks in Qualifying Final

The Melbourne Storm secured a decisive victory over the Cronulla Sharks, winning 24-10 in their qualifying final at AAMI Park. The Sharks struggled from the outset, with an error from William Kennedy giving the Storm an early opportunity. Cameron Munster capitalized, scoring the first try with ease.

In response, the Sharks showed some resilience, with Nicho Hynes and Siosifa Talakai teaming up to set up Sione Katoa for a try, bringing the score to a narrow 6-4. However, the Storm quickly regained their advantage as Nick Meaney‘s impressive flick pass allowed Will Warbrick to score in the corner, despite controversy over a potentially forward pass.

The match continued with the Sharks facing setbacks both on and off the field. Nicho Hynes made a critical error, failing to find touch with a kick, resulting in a penalty that extended Melbourne’s lead. Braydon Trindall‘s exceptional pass led Briton Nikora to score, closing the gap to 14-10 by halftime.

As the second half unfolded, the Storm showcased their dominance. Josh King‘s powerful run and subsequent offload resulted in Harry Grant scoring untouched, while Jahrome Hughes contributed with a perfect kick for Warbrick’s second try of the afternoon.

Ryan Papenhuyzen returned to the Storm’s lineup after resting last week, adding strength alongside forwards Christian Welch and Grant Anderson. However, Jesse Ramien’s absence was a blow to the Sharks, forcing lineup changes that tested their adaptability against former teammates Nicho Hynes and Daniel Atkinson.

This clash marked a significant moment for the Storm, setting a club record for attendance with 26,326 spectators at AAMI Park. Despite the chilly weather, fans witnessed a commanding performance, as the Storm moved one step closer to a home preliminary final.