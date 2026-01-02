Sports
Melbourne Victory Faces Perth Glory in Exciting New Year Match
Melbourne, Australia – Melbourne Victory will kick off the new year with a match against Perth Glory on January 2, 2026, at AAMI Park. The game is set to start at 7:35 PM AEDT as Victory aims for their fourth consecutive win following a dominant performance in their last match.
In the final game of 2025, Melbourne Victory celebrated a stunning five-goal victory. The team, led by head coach Arthur Diles, is optimistic about maintaining their strong form into the next year. This upcoming match presents an opportunity for fans to engage with the club, as activities include a chance to win a signed jersey and obtain a new Player Card.
The gates at AAMI Park will open at 6:30 PM, and fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pre-match festivities, which begin with warm-ups at 6:50 PM and a community sing-along to “Stand By Me” at 7:30 PM.
The previous encounters between these two teams have set a competitive tone for the league. In their last match, Perth Glory secured a 3-1 victory over Melbourne City with Tom Lawrence scoring a hat-trick. Lawrence’s performance was a standout, as he helped snap Perth Glory’s two-match losing streak and marked their first win against City in Melbourne since 2021.
With strong momentum behind them, both teams will be eager to start the year off right, making for an exciting clash in the Isuzu UTE A-League.
