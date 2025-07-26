Entertainment
Melendi Takes Break in Ibiza with Wife for Relaxation
Ibiza, Spain – Melendi has paused his concert tour to enjoy a much-deserved break in Ibiza alongside his wife, Julia.
The couple, celebrating six years of marriage this September, relaxed with friends on the island, leaving their three daughters back home. Sun, beach, good food, and laughter filled their days in the popular vacation spot.
The couple’s bond remains strong, evident in their interactions that show they are still as in love as the day they married. Exclusive photos reveal Julia in a stylish pink bikini, showcasing her fit physique.
Melendi and Julia took this time off to recharge before tackling new projects and the joys of family life with their daughters, Lola, Abril, and the youngest, Dakota.
This getaway comes months after Julia announced a new music project with her sister. In June, reports surfaced that Melendi, a successful artist and businessman, was producing their children’s music group, Nakamatsu, featuring characters named Nika and Matsu.
After immersing themselves in this new venture, the couple decided to escape to Ibiza, a favorite destination for many celebrities, accompanied by a group of friends.
As they enjoy this relaxing trip, questions arise about whether they will embark on a romantic getaway after returning. While the couple is private about their personal life, it remains unpredictable where their next adventure will take them, especially as they celebrate their upcoming anniversary.
