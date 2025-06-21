Melissa Benoist Transforms as Bree Buckley in ‘The Waterfront’

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Melissa Benoist is taking on a new challenge in her latest role as Bree Buckley in the Netflix series ‘The Waterfront.’ In a recent interview, Benoist expressed her excitement about the complexity of Bree, a recovering addict working to rebuild her life and regain her family’s trust.

“I’ve never played a role like this,” Benoist said. “I was really struck by the fact that [creator Kevin Williamson] was going to trust me with it, and felt I was capable of doing it.” As Bree, Benoist uncovers a character far removed from her iconic portrayal of Supergirl, diving into themes of addiction, family loyalty, and redemption.

Bree’s journey begins as she struggles with a troubled past, battling to reconnect with her estranged parents, Harlan and Belle Buckley, and her resentful teenage son, Diller. “Bree would love nothing more than to move beyond her self-destructive streak and find a place in her family’s waterfront empire,” Benoist explained. Despite her flaws, Bree’s loyalty and love for her family propel the narrative.

Amidst family turmoil, Bree finds herself teaming up with Marcus, a disgraced DEA agent, to expose her brother Cane’s criminal activities in order to reclaim her position in the family business. “I love how messy Bree is,” Benoist remarked, acknowledging her character’s impulsive nature and complex emotions.

The show, premiering June 19, incorporates heavy themes and character-driven storytelling. As the plot unfolds, Bree must confront her traumatic childhood experiences while striving for redemption, revealing the intricate dynamics within the Buckley family.

Benoist noted that depicting recovery from addiction required an intimate understanding of the subject. “Addiction is such a common thing in today’s world… I’ve seen it up close in my own family,” she shared. To genuinely portray Bree’s battles, she drew inspiration from personal observations and literature.

The production environment fostered a bond among the cast, enhancing their chemistry on-screen. Benoist described the experience as feeling like a “family” by the end of filming. “Even though we were all so different, we were at the beach constantly and genuinely liked each other,” she added.

As the series progresses, viewers witness Bree’s evolving relationships with her family, particularly with her mother, Belle, and her son, Diller. “When I’m fighting for my kid, it just felt so close to home because I am a boy mom,” Benoist reflected, emphasizing the emotional depth her character navigates.

In wrapping up her thoughts on Bree’s journey, Benoist expressed hope for the character’s future: “I hope she really finds a place in her family and becomes part of the business.” With compelling character arcs and gripping drama, ‘The Waterfront’ promises to engage audiences fully.