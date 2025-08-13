Entertainment
Melissa McCarthy Recreates Iconic Ghost Scene at Pottery Class
Los Angeles, CA — Actress Melissa McCarthy brought her creativity to Wild Clay L.A. on August 8, 2025, recreating the iconic pottery scene from the 1991 film ‘Ghost’ with her husband, Ben Falcone. The couple posted a playful video on Instagram, highlighting their fun experience in pottery class.
In the video, McCarthy, 54, is seen at a pottery wheel with Falcone, 51, positioned behind her as they shape their clay. McCarthy humorously captioned the post, “We had the BEST time at Wild Clay LA!!!!!!! Joshua was an amazing teacher. I really found my inner Demi!!” referencing Demi Moore‘s character in the film.
As part of their pottery adventure, McCarthy also shared a video on her Instagram Stories where she whispered, “Does this remind you of anything? Call me Demi.” The couple showcased their finished creations, featuring a large plate emblazoned with McCarthy’s name and a sizeable jug.
Married since 2005, McCarthy and Falcone are parents to two daughters, Vivian, 18, and Georgette, 15. The couple initially met as students in the 1990s and reconnected in a comedy class in 1998.
Earlier this year, Falcone praised their relationship, asserting he is a good gift-giver and reminisced about a special gift he presented to McCarthy. He referred to her as ‘Doctor Mac’ after she earned a Ph.D. and gifted her a customized golf cart decorated with images of her favorite artist.
The couple appears to continue thriving in their marriage, consistently expressing affection for one another. McCarthy’s pottery outing is just one of many ways they enjoy their time together.
