Entertainment
Melissa McCarthy Returns to SNL for Holiday Special
NEW YORK, NY — Melissa McCarthy, a beloved comedic actress, is set to return to Studio 8H on December 6, 2025, as the host of Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2017. McCarthy has been a fan favorite on SNL, known for her numerous memorable sketches.
During her previous appearances, McCarthy showcased her talent for physical comedy and willingness to push boundaries. She famously portrayed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in 2017, earning accolades for her portrayals. Viewers may remember her from the cut-for-time sketch ‘Supermarket Spree,’ where she played Padget, a determined contestant on a grocery game show.
In ‘Supermarket Spree,’ Padget races through the store, grabbing high-value items while competing against her rival, Melanie. As the competition heats up, Padget’s antics, including loading massive wheels of cheese into her cart, highlight McCarthy’s exceptional comedic timing.
Since her last hosting gig, McCarthy has made five cameo appearances on the show, including a notable “Weekend Update” segment in 2018. Her return is highly anticipated, especially as this episode marks the first new SNL show after the Thanksgiving break.
Joining McCarthy as the musical guest is a Grammy-nominated artist making his SNL debut. The shows promise festive cheer as they lead up to the New Year.
Recent Posts
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills
- Vanderbilt Coach Claims Bias as Team Awaits Playoff Fate
- Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams
- Bengals’ Jermaine Burton Suspended Before Game vs. Bills
- Elic Ayomanor: Rising Star in the NFL with Strong Family Support
- Texas Tech Wins First Big 12 Championship After Four Decades