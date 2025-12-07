Melissa McCarthy Returns to SNL for Holiday Special

NEW YORK, NY — Melissa McCarthy, a beloved comedic actress, is set to return to Studio 8H on December 6, 2025, as the host of Saturday Night Live for the first time since 2017. McCarthy has been a fan favorite on SNL, known for her numerous memorable sketches.

During her previous appearances, McCarthy showcased her talent for physical comedy and willingness to push boundaries. She famously portrayed former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in 2017, earning accolades for her portrayals. Viewers may remember her from the cut-for-time sketch ‘Supermarket Spree,’ where she played Padget, a determined contestant on a grocery game show.

In ‘Supermarket Spree,’ Padget races through the store, grabbing high-value items while competing against her rival, Melanie. As the competition heats up, Padget’s antics, including loading massive wheels of cheese into her cart, highlight McCarthy’s exceptional comedic timing.

Since her last hosting gig, McCarthy has made five cameo appearances on the show, including a notable “Weekend Update” segment in 2018. Her return is highly anticipated, especially as this episode marks the first new SNL show after the Thanksgiving break.

Joining McCarthy as the musical guest is a Grammy-nominated artist making his SNL debut. The shows promise festive cheer as they lead up to the New Year.