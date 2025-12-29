Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Weight Loss on NBC Stage

NEW YORK, NY — Comedian Melissa McCarthy made a stunning appearance on NBC‘s sketch comedy show on December 27, 2025, showcasing her slimmer figure in a black velvet jumpsuit accented with sparkly details. The 55-year-old actress has reportedly lost nearly 95 pounds.

Fans of McCarthy quickly took to social media platform X, expressing their admiration. One user exclaimed, “MELISSA MCCARTHY LOOKS SOOOOO GOOD JESUS CHRIST!” while another praised her weight loss journey, stating, “I’m really impressed by Melissa’s weight loss progress.”

The star of “Bridesmaids” has been candid about her struggles with weight in the past. She previously shared that she lost 70 pounds in four months by adhering to a doctor-supervised all-liquid diet. Recently, speculation has arisen regarding her potential use of the weight-loss drug Ozempic, which McCarthy has yet to confirm.

In a recent Instagram post taken during the Center Theatre Group Gala, McCarthy wore a pastel tulle dress paired with a matching blazer. Notably, music legend Barbra Streisand commented on the post, asking, “Did you take Ozempic?” However, McCarthy chose to delete the comment after some fans defended her against the insinuation.

Responding to paparazzi inquiries about the incident, McCarthy stated, “I think Barbra is a treasure, and I love her.” She has expressed comfort with her fluctuating weight over the years.

McCarthy attributes part of her recent weight loss to physical activities like Pilates, boxing, and piloxing. She is married to actor Ben Falcone and has two daughters, Vivian, 18, and Georgette, 15. Over the years, she has openly discussed her body image and weight journeys.

In a 2013 interview, she acknowledged her past feelings about her weight, saying, “If I was a six or an eight, I thought, ‘Why aren’t I a two or a four?’ Now I feel like I have two great kids and the dreamiest husband on the planet, and everything else is just a work in progress.”