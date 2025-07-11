Melvin Ajinça Eyes Growth in Second Summer League with Mavericks

Dallas, Texas – Melvin Ajinça is back with the Dallas Mavericks for his second Summer League appearance, showcasing increased confidence and skill after a year playing in Europe. Ajinça, a 6-foot-7 wing from France, spent the 2024-25 season with ASVEL, competing in the French Betclic Élite league and EuroLeague.

One year after being drafted by the Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Draft, Ajinça feels he has made significant progress. “A lot of progression,” he said. “I had a great year. It was a big experience for me, and it helped a lot for my progression.”

The Mavericks decided to have Ajinça hone his skills overseas, allowing him to gain valuable playing time. “It’s not a bad thing,” he stated regarding his time in Europe. “Playing in EuroLeague is a great experience. I learned from other players and paid attention to the details.”

Ajinça kept in touch with the Mavericks’ staff throughout the year, receiving guidance on improving his shooting and defense—two areas he identified as having developed the most. “I’m just trying to do my best, help my teammates, and play better every day,” he said.

Mavericks Summer League head coach Josh Broghamer praised Ajinça’s work ethic and versatility. “He plays hard, defends multiple positions, and doesn’t need the ball to make an impact,” Broghamer noted. “Melvin’s been locked in.”

Entering his second Summer League, Ajinça is keen to leverage his experience. “This time, I want to help my teammates and gain experience,” he said. He remains focused on his development, ready to learn and improve every day.

Ajinça has worked closely during practices with the Mavericks’ top overall draft pick, appreciating the opportunity to learn from him. “He’s a great player,” Ajinça remarked. “I can learn a lot from him. Everybody can learn from him.”

Despite not having further talks with other European players transitioning to the NBA, Ajinça observes their techniques on the court. “I just watch—how they move, how they act,” he explained. “That’s how I learn.”

One notable player Ajinça admired was Andreas Obst from Bayern Munich, who exemplified the professional mindset he aspires to build. “He helped me a lot with my progression,” Ajinça said.

Ajinça’s commitment to improving is driven by attention to detail. “Details,” he said with a smile. “That’s everything.” He is focused on his growth with the Mavericks, not rushing into the NBA but rather investing in his future.