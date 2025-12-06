XG Member Cocona Comes Out as Transmasculine and Nonbinary

Seoul, South Korea — Cocona, a member of the global hip-hop and R&B-inspired group XG, publicly announced their identity as transmasculine and nonbinary in a heartfelt birthday post on the group’s official Instagram account.

On December 6, Cocona shared, “Today, I turned 20. As I reach this new chapter in my life, I want to share something that’s been in my heart for a long time,” adding that they are “AFAB transmasculine non-binary” and had recently undergone top surgery.

The 20-year-old explained, “I was born and perceived as female, but that label never represented who I truly am. The hardest thing I’ve ever faced was accepting and embracing myself. Now, I can finally say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with who I am inside.'” Cocona expressed the importance of self-acceptance in their journey.

In the post, Cocona thanked their fellow XG members, producer Simon Jakops, and their families for their unwavering support. “I just want to say thank you—for walking beside me and for supporting me all this way,” they wrote.

Cocona’s announcement highlights the ongoing conversation around gender identity, particularly within the music industry. A photo accompanying the post shows Cocona proudly displaying the scars from their top surgery while wearing a black jacket.

Simon Jakops responded with public support, stating, “Today, as Cocona courageously shares their heart with the world, I am filled with sincere emotion and deep respect. I will continue to provide sincere support so that each person can be respected and love their life not just as an ‘active artist,’ but as a human being.”

Along with Cocona, XG features members Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, and Maya. The seven-piece group debuted in 2022, blending hip-hop and R&B influences and has gained recognition for their innovative style and strong performances.