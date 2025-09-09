Business
Meme Coins Surge as DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE Gain Traction
Auckland, New Zealand — Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) showed significant gains on Monday, reflecting renewed interest from traders. The surge comes as market sentiment anticipates a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve on September 17, alongside the announcement of a DOGE ETF by Rex-Osprey.
Data from CoinGlass indicates that DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE have Open Interest (OI) levels of 12%, 4%, and 3%, respectively, with trading volumes experiencing double-digit growth. The long-to-short ratio has been favorable, suggesting a bullish sentiment among traders with DOGE increasing over 2% at the time of reporting.
DOGE’s upward movement can be attributed to a breakout above a consolidation range below $0.22597, challenging the $0.23498 resistance level. A decisive close above this point could see DOGE extend its rally to around $0.24300, a level not seen since August 24.
Meanwhile, SHIB has broken a descending triangle pattern, consolidating above the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.00001244. Traders are eyeing resistance levels near $0.00001261, and exceeding this level could propel SHIB towards a R2 pivot at $0.00001279.
PEPE is not far behind, recovering over 1% and breaking through a resistance trendline. Trading above the 100-period EMA suggests a renewed uptrend, with targets set at the $0.00001042 and $0.00001112 levels.
However, analysts also caution about potential reversals. For DOGE, a drop below $0.22597 could invalidate the current breakout and lead to prices testing lower support around $0.21914. Similarly, SHIB could see a downward trend if it falls below the $0.00001230 pivot, risking a drop back to $0.00001200.
The recent bullish momentum in these meme coins highlights not only their volatile nature but also their strong community support driving them forward.
Recent Posts
- Alcaraz Defeats Sinner, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking at U.S. Open
- 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S: An Unmatched Blend of Power and Luxury
- Poll Indicates Mamdani Leads Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race
- Warriors Coach Nees Shifts Focus to Africa Cup of Nations Preparations
- Dan Brown Returns with New Robert Langdon Thriller
- Elizabeth Gilbert Explores Love and Loss in New Memoir
- Ariana Grande Tickets On Sale For 2026 Tour Starting This Week
- Smokey Bones to Close 15 Locations, Shift to Twin Peaks
- Sheboygan Schools Launch 2025 Project House This Tuesday
- Patagonia Acquires Okefenokee Swamp for Conservation
- Ex-WhatsApp Security Head Sues Meta Over User Privacy Failures
- Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
- Massive Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai’s Manufacturing Plans in Georgia
- Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
- NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection
- Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw
- Immigration Raid Hits Hyundai Plant in Georgia, Sparking Outcry
- Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release
- Kissing Bugs Spread Chagas Disease Across 32 States in the U.S.
- SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces