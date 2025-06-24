Memorial Held for Girls Allegedly Murdered by Their Father

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Whitney Decker, mother of three young girls found dead earlier this month, spoke at a memorial service on June 20 to honor Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, who were allegedly killed by their father, Travis Decker.

In an emotional address, Whitney welcomed mourners, saying, “You all look beautiful,” in a video shared widely. She highlighted the girls’ unique qualities, mentioning how Evelyn loved to give compliments and would have admired the outfits of attendees.

Whitney revealed that all three daughters were in therapy, which encouraged them to express their feelings openly during the family’s difficult time amid her divorce from Travis. She expressed gratitude for the moments they had shared during bedtime talks about their feelings.

“I’m so thankful for that time I had with the girls,” Whitney said, adding that their conversations fostered a deep connection. “I truly hope that the legacy of the girls’ lives lives on in everyone’s heart forever. They were incredible.”

The girls were last seen on May 30 after a scheduled visitation with their father. Whitney reported them missing when Travis failed to return them home that evening. Days later, on June 2, their bodies were discovered near a campground in Chelan County, Washington, with authorities confirming their deaths were due to suffocation.

During the memorial, Wenatchee Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld described the incident as a tragic loss for the community. Hundreds of attendees wore colors that the sisters loved in solidarity.

Authorities are still searching for Travis Decker, who is facing multiple charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping. His whereabouts remain unknown. Whitney’s attorney, Arianna Cozart, stated that Travis struggled with mental health issues, including borderline personality disorder.

A GoFundMe established to assist Whitney has raised over $1.2 million to support her during this tragic time.