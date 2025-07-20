Sports
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Rookie PJ Hall to Two-Way Contract
Denver, Colorado – PJ Hall has found a new opportunity in the NBA after a season with the Denver Nuggets. On Sunday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Hall will be signing a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Hall, who played 19 games for the Nuggets last season, averaged 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field. His impressive performance in the summer league helped him secure this new chance, where he averaged 24.2 points and 14.7 rebounds per 36 minutes.
The 6-foot-10 forward went undrafted in 2024 after completing a four-year college career at Clemson. During his time at Clemson, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 50.3% from the field over 120 games.
According to Hall’s agent, Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports, “PJ Hall has emerged as one of the more impressive bigs in Vegas. His defensive instincts and shot-blocking have stood out.” This showcases Hall’s potential as a valuable asset on the court.
The Memphis Grizzlies had a challenging 2024-25 season, finishing as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. After beating the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament, they were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
With the signing of Hall, the Grizzlies are looking to strengthen their roster as they prepare for the new season.
