Memphis hires Cramsey, Roberts as coordinators under Silverfield

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis football is finalizing its coaching staff under head coach Ryan Silverfield, with sources confirming the hiring of Tim Cramsey as offensive coordinator and Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator.

Cramsey has worked with Silverfield as his offensive coordinator for the past four seasons. Under Cramsey’s leadership, Memphis has ranked ninth nationally in scoring offense since 2022, averaging 36.3 points per game. The team’s passing average stood at 273.6 yards per game, placing them 20th in the nation.

Roberts joins Memphis from his recent position at , where he coordinated the defense for the past two years. Boasting experience as a defensive coordinator at institutions like , and , he holds a successful head coaching record of 89-45 at Southeastern Louisiana and Delta State. Notably, Roberts played a significant role in leading Baylor to a Big 12 championship in 2021 alongside coach Dave Aranda.

CBS Sports was first to report the anticipated hire of both Cramsey and Roberts.