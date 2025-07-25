MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge in Memphis has dismissed sexual assault allegations against actor Anthony, calling the case “the most suspicious case I’ve ever heard.” The ruling comes after a statement released by Anthony’s spokesperson, who characterized the actor as “a happily married family man.”

The spokesperson also emphasized that Anthony has never faced accusations of such behavior before and expressed confidence that he will be exonerated once more facts are revealed.

“Anthony is a happily married family man who has never been accused of – no less involved in – anything remotely like this,” the spokesperson stated. “We are confident that when all the facts come out, he will be completely exonerated.”

As the legal proceedings unfolded, the judge decided to throw out the allegations, highlighting the unusual aspects of the case. Anthony, who has a reputation in the entertainment industry, now seeks to move forward without the cloud of these accusations hanging over him.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, help is available. You can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), which connects callers to local sexual assault service providers.