Sports
Memphis Quarterback AJ Hill Transfers to Arkansas Following Coaching Change
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freshman quarterback Antwann “AJ” Hill is transferring from Memphis to the University of Arkansas, a move confirmed by On3 on January 5, 2026. Hill follows head coach Ryan Silverfield, who took the reins at Arkansas after a disappointing season for the Razorbacks.
Hill, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, had a successful high school career at Houston County in Warner Robins, Georgia. He was a four-star recruit, ranked 233rd overall and 17th among quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He chose Memphis over offers from schools like Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.
During his high school career, Hill showcased his talent during a notable game against Warner Robins High, completing 27 of 38 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. His performance helped his team maintain a perfect 5-0 record at that time. Hill completed over 75% of his passes for 1,501 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season, proving his potential as a quarterback.
In his limited time at Memphis, Hill played in only two games, completing 59.4% of his passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Despite his potential, Memphis finished the season with an 8-5 record, including a four-game losing streak that marked the end of the campaign.
The Razorbacks, who finished 1-11 last season, are actively seeking quarterbacks after the recent departures of Grayson Wilson and Trever Jackson to the NCAA transfer portal. Hill is expected to bring significant talent to the team as he prepares for his visit this Saturday, according to his father.
Following the transfer portal’s closure on January 16, Arkansas aims to bolster their roster further, with Hill among at least six new transfers already coming in since Silverfield’s arrival.
Recent Posts
- Rocky Beers Commits to Oklahoma from Colorado State
- Trae Young’s Future with Hawks in Jeopardy as Trade Rumors Heat Up
- Ronnie Radke Files Restraining Order Against Brittany Furlan Over Harassment Claims
- Chris Jericho Poised for WWE Return After AEW Exit
- Michigan State Spartans Overcome Slow Start to Beat Cornell
- Memphis Quarterback AJ Hill Transfers to Arkansas Following Coaching Change
- Alabama Linebacker Qua Russaw Enters Transfer Portal After Injury
- Oksana Baiul’s Ex-Husband Awarded Sole Custody of Their Daughter
- Óscar Burgos Responds to Death Rumors in Social Media Post
- NFL Playoffs Approach as Regular Season Ends
- Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal; Commits to Georgia Tech
- Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Family
- 2026 Promises a Fresh Wave of Music Releases
- Tatiana Schlossberg Remembered at Private Funeral in New York
- Hilton Opens Three New Hotels in Oman’s Barr Al Jissah
- CDC Reports Rising Flu Activity and Recommendations for Vaccination
- Leicester City Faces West Bromwich Albion in Championship Clash
- Nebraska Surges Up AP Poll Amid Michigan’s Dominance
- Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Celebrate New Year with Romantic Beach Date
- LEGO Introduces Smart Play Sets at CES 2026, No Screens Required