Memphis Quarterback AJ Hill Transfers to Arkansas Following Coaching Change

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freshman quarterback Antwann “AJ” Hill is transferring from Memphis to the University of Arkansas, a move confirmed by On3 on January 5, 2026. Hill follows head coach Ryan Silverfield, who took the reins at Arkansas after a disappointing season for the Razorbacks.

Hill, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, had a successful high school career at Houston County in Warner Robins, Georgia. He was a four-star recruit, ranked 233rd overall and 17th among quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He chose Memphis over offers from schools like Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

During his high school career, Hill showcased his talent during a notable game against Warner Robins High, completing 27 of 38 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns. His performance helped his team maintain a perfect 5-0 record at that time. Hill completed over 75% of his passes for 1,501 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season, proving his potential as a quarterback.

In his limited time at Memphis, Hill played in only two games, completing 59.4% of his passes for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Despite his potential, Memphis finished the season with an 8-5 record, including a four-game losing streak that marked the end of the campaign.

The Razorbacks, who finished 1-11 last season, are actively seeking quarterbacks after the recent departures of Grayson Wilson and Trever Jackson to the NCAA transfer portal. Hill is expected to bring significant talent to the team as he prepares for his visit this Saturday, according to his father.

Following the transfer portal’s closure on January 16, Arkansas aims to bolster their roster further, with Hill among at least six new transfers already coming in since Silverfield’s arrival.