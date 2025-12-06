Memphis Tigers Face Off Against Bears Amid Hot Shooting from Cameron Carr

MEMPHIS, TN — The Memphis Tigers faced the Baylor Bears on Tuesday night at FedExForum, highlighting standout performances from both teams, especially Cameron Carr. Carr scored 11 points, contributing significantly in a tense matchup.

As the game unfolded, Carr showcased his skills with a series of impressive plays, including a three-point jump shot assisted by Isaac Williams IV. This helped the Tigers maintain their lead, putting them ahead 20-18 midway through the first half.

Meanwhile, Aaron Bradshaw also stood out with strong rebounds and scoring, totaling multiple two-point jump shots. The team exercised strategic lineup changes frequently, emphasizing their defensive and offensive setups throughout the game.

Despite the back-and-forth dynamic, each team struggled with turnovers, and both sides were relentless in defending. The Bears attempted to catch up with contributions from Dan Skillings Jr. and Caden Powell, but weren’t able to close the gap effectively.

Current standings and performances indicate a competitive season for both teams, with today’s game encapsulating the intensity of college basketball.

As the game concluded, the Tigers celebrated their victory, leveraging Carr’s successful shooting performance as a focal point for their strategy moving forward. The team is set to analyze this matchup and prepare for their next game in hopes of building on this momentum.