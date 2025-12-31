Memphis Tigers Host North Texas Mean Green on New Year’s Eve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers will face the North Texas Mean Green on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 3 p.m. CT at FedExForum, marking the start of American Conference play for both teams.

Memphis enters the game after a strong 88-67 victory over Alabama State on December 29. Dug McDaniel led the Tigers with 23 points while Curtis Givens III scored 18 points. The win was Memphis’ largest margin of victory since February 5, 2025, when they defeated Tulsa, 83-71.

As the Tigers look to extend their winning streak, they have won three consecutive conference openers and aim to secure their fifth straight home opener in league play. Under head coach Penny Hardaway, Memphis boasts a record of 100-17 at FedExForum, and they have not lost more than two home games in a season since the 2019-20 campaign.

This matchup is part of a lengthy rivalry dating back to 1959, with Wednesday marking the 26th meeting between the two teams. Memphis holds an 18-7 lead in the all-time series but has only faced North Texas in Memphis once since 1983.

North Texas, entering the game with a record of 9-4, aims to break a road win drought at Memphis that dates back to 1970. The Mean Green are led by standout freshman guard **who earned the American Conference Freshman of the Week honor on Monday after scoring 12 points in a 109-56 victory over USAO.

Both teams will be looking to establish themselves early in conference play, with Memphis also looking to keep their home-edge intact.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2, with John Schriffen on play-by-play and Perry Clark as the analyst.