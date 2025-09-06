Memphis Tigers Prepare for Road Matchup Against Georgia State Panthers

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Memphis Tigers (1-0) are set to take on the Georgia State Panthers (0-1) this Saturday, September 6, at 6 p.m. CDT. This game marks the Tigers’ first road trip of the season after a resounding 45-10 victory over FCS Chattanooga last week.

The Panthers, on the other hand, suffered a tough loss to Ole Miss, falling 63-7 in their season opener. Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield is focused on building upon their successful first game but acknowledges the challenges ahead.

“Going back and watching the film, we did a lot of great things, but there’s still a lot of things that could be cleaned up,” Silverfield said. He praised starting quarterback Brendan Lewis, who completed 22 of 28 passes, adding that several incompletions were due to dropped passes.

Memphis also debuted FedEx logos at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in honor of founder Fred Smith, who passed away in June. Silverfield expressed gratitude for Smith’s contributions to the university, especially his significant donation for stadium renovations.

The upcoming game will be played at Turner Field, a stadium once used for baseball. Silverfield noted the unique environment and how it could affect their performance. He consulted Vanderbilt‘s staff, who had previously encountered difficulties at this venue.

The Tigers will face additional challenges with injuries to key players. Running back Greg Desrosiers Jr., injured during the Chattanooga game, and wide receiver C.J. Smith, who missed the opener, are considered day-to-day.

As Memphis prepares for the matchup, Silverfield emphasizes the need to maintain focus. “Our guys have the right mindset and approach. Now, blinders are on, focus forward on Georgia State,” he said.