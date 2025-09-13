Memphis Tigers Prepare for Challenging Road Game Against Troy Trojans

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Memphis Tigers (2-0) are set to face the Troy Trojans (1-1) in a crucial road matchup on Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. EDT, airing on ESPNU. After a hard-fought victory against Georgia State, Memphis is looking to extend its winning streak before a significant home game against Arkansas.

In their last game, Memphis overcame a slow start to defeat Georgia State in Atlanta. The Tigers relied heavily on their running game, tallying 40 rushing attempts compared to just 20 passes. This strategy is expected to continue against Troy, who only narrowly lost to Clemson in their previous outing.

Troy’s previous games indicate they can be a formidable opponent despite a rocky start to the season. Going into their last game against Clemson, the Trojans were leading at halftime but failed to score in the second half, raising concerns for their offense.

Memphis is favored by 3.5 points but cannot overlook Troy’s competitive spirit, especially after a commanding performance last year against the Trojans, when Memphis won 38-17.

The Trojans will be led by quarterback Goose Crowder, who has returned from injury this season and has thrown for 367 yards and four touchdowns thus far. Also notable is running back Tae Meadows, who has accumulated 262 rushing yards.

Adding to the intrigue is Memphis running back Greg Desrosiers, who is listed as “day-to-day” after missing the last game due to an injury. His absence could significantly influence the Tigers’ game plan against a Troy team that has shown weaknesses on offense.

This match promises to be closely contested, as both teams look to establish their footing in the season. While Memphis aims to stay undefeated, the Trojans hope to secure an upset on their home turf.

The upcoming game is a significant opportunity for both teams, as they prepare for the challenges ahead.