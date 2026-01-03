Sports
Memphis Tigers Set to Face Rice Owls in Houston Showdown
HOUSTON, Texas – The Memphis Tigers will visit the Rice Owls this Saturday, January 3, for their American Athletic Conference opener at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. CT and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams as conference opponents, with Memphis holding a strong historical record of 11-2 against Rice overall, including 5-1 in Houston. The last time they played in Houston was on January 16, 2013, when both teams were part of Conference USA.
The Tigers come into the game with a record of 6-7 and are riding a recent wave of momentum, having defeated North Texas 57-48 in their conference opener. Senior guard Dug McDaniel led the Tigers in that game with 12 points and six rebounds. The Memphis defense impressed by limiting North Texas to just 37.5 percent shooting.
On the other hand, the Rice Owls are looking to bounce back from a heavy 97-48 loss to Tulsa in their conference opener, bringing their record to 6-8. Rice has performed well at home, holding a 5-2 record at Tudor Fieldhouse this season. Nick Anderson leads the Owls, averaging 13.9 points per game, and Trae Broadnax contributes with 13.5 points and a team-high 5.4 rebounds.
The matchup promises to be exciting, as both teams have players capable of making an impact on both ends of the floor. Memphis coach Penny Hardaway is optimistic as his team seeks to build on their victory and improve their performance on the road. “We’ve shown resilience, and I’m proud of how we played defensively last game,” Hardaway said. “We need to carry that intensity into Houston.”
With both teams eager for a win to start the new year, this game will be pivotal for their respective seasons. The game can also be followed through live stats, and it is important for fans to support their teams as they embark on conference play.
The Owls will look to end their losing streak and regain their home court advantage against a strong Memphis squad.
