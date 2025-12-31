Sports
GW Men’s Basketball Faces Richmond on New Year’s Eve
WASHINGTON – George Washington University‘s men’s basketball team will kick off its 50th year in the Atlantic 10 by playing against Richmond on New Year’s Eve. The game is set for 4 p.m. and will be available on Monumental Sports Network and ESPN+.
The Buff & Blue are coming off a recent game against St. Mary's (MD) where player Aranguren achieved his first career points/assists double-double. This performance marked a strong start for him, as he recorded at least three assists in the last four games, leading the team with 43 assists this season.
Aranguren also showcased his scoring skills, entering this season as a 43% shooter. He has improved his performance, shooting over 50% in 10 games and averaging 11.3 points per game over the last four outings.
This matchup against Richmond is particularly significant for GW, as it is the first Division I game in 18 days. Their last contest was against St. Mary’s, a Division III team. GW was projected to finish fourth in the A-10, their best placement since 2015-16.
With a NET ranking of 81, GW has faced the sixth-toughest non-conference schedule in their league. They have also participated in five games classified as Q1 + Q2, the second-most in the A-10.
Richmond, selected to finish 10th in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, has been improving after a tough previous season, currently matching their win total from last year. However, they lost two of their last three games, including losses to Elon and Charleston Southern.
The Spiders have been able to use their depth effectively, with 11 players averaging between 10 and 24 minutes of play. Leading scorer AJ Lopez, a transfer from Maine, is averaging 12.2 points per game and scored 22 points in their latest game.
Recent Posts
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video
- Wake Forest Faces Virginia Tech After Loss to NC State
- Randy Orton Returns to WWE Amid Hopes for Grand Finale
- WWE SmackDown Preview: Heavyweight Showdown and Women’s Tag Match Tonight
- Suns Look to Bounce Back Against Kings in Phoenix Showdown
- Apple TV Reveals Trailer for Shrinking Season 3 Starring Jason Segel
- Dog Biscuit Recall Issued Over Salmonella Contamination Risk
- NHL Stars Await Team Canada Roster for 2026 Olympics
- Pacers Face Tough Decision on Bennedict Mathurin Trade
- Rutgers Hosts Ohio State in Big Ten Showdown
- DaRon Holmes II Shines in Nuggets Victory Amid Injuries
- Onyeka Okongwu Shines Despite Hawks’ Narrow Loss to Knicks
- Micah Potter Shines in NBA Debut with Indiana Pacers
- Blake Gideon Returns to Texas Longhorns Coaching Staff