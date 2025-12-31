GW Men’s Basketball Faces Richmond on New Year’s Eve

WASHINGTON – George Washington University‘s men’s basketball team will kick off its 50th year in the Atlantic 10 by playing against Richmond on New Year’s Eve. The game is set for 4 p.m. and will be available on Monumental Sports Network and ESPN+.

The Buff & Blue are coming off a recent game against St. Mary's (MD) where player Aranguren achieved his first career points/assists double-double. This performance marked a strong start for him, as he recorded at least three assists in the last four games, leading the team with 43 assists this season.

Aranguren also showcased his scoring skills, entering this season as a 43% shooter. He has improved his performance, shooting over 50% in 10 games and averaging 11.3 points per game over the last four outings.

This matchup against Richmond is particularly significant for GW, as it is the first Division I game in 18 days. Their last contest was against St. Mary’s, a Division III team. GW was projected to finish fourth in the A-10, their best placement since 2015-16.

With a NET ranking of 81, GW has faced the sixth-toughest non-conference schedule in their league. They have also participated in five games classified as Q1 + Q2, the second-most in the A-10.

Richmond, selected to finish 10th in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, has been improving after a tough previous season, currently matching their win total from last year. However, they lost two of their last three games, including losses to Elon and Charleston Southern.

The Spiders have been able to use their depth effectively, with 11 players averaging between 10 and 24 minutes of play. Leading scorer AJ Lopez, a transfer from Maine, is averaging 12.2 points per game and scored 22 points in their latest game.