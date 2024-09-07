US Men’s National Team Faces Canada in Friendly as Transition Period Continues

On September 7, 2024, the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) will host Canada in an international friendly match at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, with pre-game coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock, and Fútbol de Primera Radio.

This match comes at a time of transition for the USMNT, which is currently operating under an interim head coach, Mikey Varas. The team is looking to recover after a disappointing performance in the recent Copa America, where they exited in the group stage, resulting in the departure of head coach Gregg Berhalter.

On the other hand, Canada enters this friendly with high morale, having advanced to the semifinals in Copa America under their new head coach, Jesse Marsch, who was appointed shortly before the tournament. The Canadian squad features several prominent players, including Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.

The USMNT’s lineup will see Patrick Schulte in goal, supported by defenders Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Joe Scally. Notable players Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson will lead the attack, while midfield is anchored by Yunus Musah and Johnny Cardoso.

While the USMNT’s squad has depth, it is currently missing key players due to various injuries. Sergino Dest continues to recover from a torn ACL. Other absentees include Tyler Adams and Tim Weah, alongside Gio Reyna, who withdrew due to a groin strain.

Canada’s squad is set to showcase a mix of experienced players and younger talent. However, they will be without full-back Sam Adekugbe, who has withdrawn due to a mild groin injury. This match presents an opportunity for both teams to test their tactics and assess player performance amid ongoing changes.