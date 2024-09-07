Sports
US Men’s National Team Faces Canada in Friendly as Transition Period Continues
On September 7, 2024, the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) will host Canada in an international friendly match at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, with pre-game coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on TBS, Telemundo, Universo, Max, Peacock, and Fútbol de Primera Radio.
This match comes at a time of transition for the USMNT, which is currently operating under an interim head coach, Mikey Varas. The team is looking to recover after a disappointing performance in the recent Copa America, where they exited in the group stage, resulting in the departure of head coach Gregg Berhalter.
On the other hand, Canada enters this friendly with high morale, having advanced to the semifinals in Copa America under their new head coach, Jesse Marsch, who was appointed shortly before the tournament. The Canadian squad features several prominent players, including Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David.
The USMNT’s lineup will see Patrick Schulte in goal, supported by defenders Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Joe Scally. Notable players Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson will lead the attack, while midfield is anchored by Yunus Musah and Johnny Cardoso.
While the USMNT’s squad has depth, it is currently missing key players due to various injuries. Sergino Dest continues to recover from a torn ACL. Other absentees include Tyler Adams and Tim Weah, alongside Gio Reyna, who withdrew due to a groin strain.
Canada’s squad is set to showcase a mix of experienced players and younger talent. However, they will be without full-back Sam Adekugbe, who has withdrawn due to a mild groin injury. This match presents an opportunity for both teams to test their tactics and assess player performance amid ongoing changes.
Recent Posts
- Springboks Triumph Over All Blacks in the Freedom Cup
- Jomo Sono Advocates for the Protection of Young Talent Relebohile Mofokeng
- The Weeknd Teases New Album at Exclusive São Paulo Concert
- Canadian Athletes Shine at the Paralympic Games in Paris
- Vancouver Whitecaps Aim for Playoff Success Amidst Competitive Season
- Perth Zoo Offers Free Entry for West Australian Families
- Knights Face Dolphins in Crucial Season Finale
- USC Football Aims for Continued Success Against Utah State
- Iowa State Claims Victory in Thrilling Cy-Hawk Showdown
- Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information
- General Asim Munir Acknowledges Pakistani Army’s Role in Kargil War
- URM Extends Partnership with Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
- Super Typhoon Yagi Strikes Vietnam After Devastating Philippines and China
- Edmonton Elks Defeat Calgary Stampeders in Labour Day Rematch
- Mitch Robinson Faces Entry Trouble at Brisbane Lions Dressing Rooms
- England Secures 2-0 Victory Against Republic of Ireland in Nations League
- Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC
- Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury
- Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala
- LSU Football Team Prepares for Home Opener Against Nicholls State