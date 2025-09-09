US Men’s Soccer Team Falls 2-0 to South Korea in Friendly Match

HARRISON, New Jersey — The U.S. Men’s National Team suffered a 2-0 defeat to South Korea in a friendly match at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Saturday. The loss marks the first time the U.S. has fallen to South Korea since 2001.

The game started with South Korea taking the lead in the 18th minute. Star player Son Heung-min scored the opening goal from close range, with the U.S. defense struggling to contain him. By the 43rd minute, Lee Dong-gyeong doubled the lead with a backheel shot after U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese fouled Son.

Despite making substitutions in the second half to increase offensive pressure, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino was unable to find the back of the net. The American team managed only two shots on target throughout the game, with Freese saving a few attempts from South Korea’s attackers.

After the match, Pochettino expressed disappointment in the result but maintained that he saw improvements in team performance. “I think we were better than South Korea, but if you are not clinical in your own area, it’s difficult,” he said. “We created more chances, and we controlled the game for the most part. The results will arrive soon, for sure.”

With the World Cup less than a year away, the U.S. team has now recorded six losses under Pochettino’s management. Some fans are frustrated with the frequent changes in the lineup; Saturday’s game featured Pochettino’s 14th different lineup in just 17 matches. The U.S. soccer team will next face another opponent on September 9 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.