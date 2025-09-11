GW Men’s Soccer Tops Navy in Close Match

WASHINGTON – The George Washington University men’s soccer team secured a close victory against Navy, winning 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon on The Vern. This win improved the Revolutionaries’ record to 2-3-0 overall and 2-0-0 at home.

The decisive play occurred in the 74th minute when Joel Russ received the ball near midfield. He maneuvered past a Navy defender and launched a powerful shot that found the back of the net.

Russ’s goal marks the first of his collegiate career, adding to the excitement of the match. Tom Macauley, the GW goalkeeper, achieved his first clean sheet of the 2025 season, making four saves from ten shots on goal.

In terms of shots, GW outperformed Navy with 14 attempts, four of which were on target, compared to Navy’s 12 shots, with only one on goal. Alex Nicholson led GW with the most shots on goal, showcasing the team’s offensive efforts.

Looking ahead, George Washington will travel to New Haven, Connecticut, for their next match against the University of New Haven on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on NEC Front Row.