Sports
GW Men’s Soccer Tops Navy in Close Match
WASHINGTON – The George Washington University men’s soccer team secured a close victory against Navy, winning 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon on The Vern. This win improved the Revolutionaries’ record to 2-3-0 overall and 2-0-0 at home.
The decisive play occurred in the 74th minute when Joel Russ received the ball near midfield. He maneuvered past a Navy defender and launched a powerful shot that found the back of the net.
Russ’s goal marks the first of his collegiate career, adding to the excitement of the match. Tom Macauley, the GW goalkeeper, achieved his first clean sheet of the 2025 season, making four saves from ten shots on goal.
In terms of shots, GW outperformed Navy with 14 attempts, four of which were on target, compared to Navy’s 12 shots, with only one on goal. Alex Nicholson led GW with the most shots on goal, showcasing the team’s offensive efforts.
Looking ahead, George Washington will travel to New Haven, Connecticut, for their next match against the University of New Haven on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on NEC Front Row.
Recent Posts
- 49ers Update: Injury News and Key Performances from Sunday’s Game
- Nationals Aim for Series Win Against Marlins Tonight
- Alice Pereira to Make UFC Debut at Noche UFC in San Antonio
- NFL Week 2: Commanders Face Packers as McLaurin Looks for Bounce Back
- Shaboozey’s ‘Let ‘Em Know’ Kicks Off NFL Season with Prime Video
- Charissa Thompson Celebrates Swift and Kelce’s Engagement After Insider Insights
- Website Error: HTTP 404 Page Not Found
- Yankees bullpen suffers historic meltdown in back-to-back losses
- Toyota and Subaru Issue Major Recall for HVAC System Failures
- Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely
- Charlotte Officials Face Backlash Over Ukrainian Woman’s Fatal Stabbing
- Global Tributes Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
- Robert Irwin Fears DWTS After Rehearsal Collapse
- Fantasy Football Insights: Player Projections for Week 1 Matchups
- Ostapenko Looks to Avenge Last Year’s Loss at Guadalajara Open
- Nvidia Reaches $4 Trillion Market Value, Netflix Lags Behind
- Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Make Red Carpet Debut in Los Angeles
- Fantasy Football Week 2: Start-Sit Decisions Likely to Define Lineups
- Cruzeiro Hosts Atlético-MG in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals Rematch
- Trump’s Military Strike on Venezuelan Boat Sparks Divisions in GOP