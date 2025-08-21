Menendez Brothers Parole Hearings Begin After Decades in Prison

LOS ANGELES, California — Erik and Lyle Menendez are scheduled to appear before a California parole board this week in a landmark hearing that could lead to their release after more than 35 years in prison for killing their parents. The brothers, who were convicted in 1996, will have their cases heard separately: Erik on Thursday and Lyle on Friday.

This is the first time the Menendez brothers are eligible for parole since a judge reduced their sentences in May 2025 from life without parole to 50 years to life, citing California laws related to youthful offenders. The brothers, then aged 18 and 21, admitted to the 1989 murders of José and Kitty Menendez but argue that they acted in self-defense following years of abuse.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has opposed their release, stating that the brothers have not fully accepted responsibility for their crimes. Despite their past of sexual and emotional abuse, Hochman contends that the brothers’ motives were financially driven, with the couple’s multimillion-dollar estate at stake.

During the hearings, the board will consider various factors, including the brothers’ criminal history, behavior in prison, evidence of personal growth, and whether they pose an unreasonable risk to society. Their case has gained attention in recent years due to renewed interest from documentaries and a Netflix series, which highlighted the abuse claims central to their defense.

Supporters from the Menendez family and advocacy groups, the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, are expected to speak in favor of the brothers’ release, citing their rehabilitation efforts and remorse for their actions. Over 20 family members are forming a coalition to plead for their freedom.

Experts suggest that even if the board grants parole, the decision could still be overturned by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has 30 days to review the board’s decision. Newsom has historically denied parole applications for high-profile cases, indicating that the outcome remains uncertain.

The Menendez brothers have been classified as low-risk prisoners, although they have several rule violations, including possession of contraband cellphones. Their past behavior in prison will be scrutinized as part of the parole hearing process. Both brothers have engaged in various rehabilitation programs while incarcerated, attempting to rebuild their lives.

In the upcoming hearings, the brothers’ future is uncertain, and even if granted parole, a lengthy review period awaits them. Their case remains one of the most notable in American true crime history, reflecting broad societal discussions on abuse, mental health, and forgiveness.