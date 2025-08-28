Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions

New York, USA — Jakub Mensik will take on Ugo Blanchet in the second round of the US Open Men’s Singles 2025 on Wednesday. This highly anticipated match is set to start at 2:25 p.m. ET on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Based on the latest simulations, Jakub Mensik is expected to have a strong advantage over Ugo Blanchet. Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn shared insights from the organization’s tennis model, stating, “We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Mensik-Blanchet match 10,000 times. We estimate Mensik’s chances of winning at 87%, while Blanchet stands at 13%.” This projection highlights Mensik’s dominance in their upcoming clash.

Further analysis indicates that Mensik has a 78% chance of winning the first set and a 63% chance for the under 36.5 total games. As the match approaches, betting odds are also available. For instance, Mensik’s moneyline stands at -526 while Blanchet’s is +400.

The players’ head-to-head history adds another layer of intrigue. This match marks their sixth meeting, yet Mensik seems poised to capitalize on his consistent performance this season. He comes into the match strong after recent simulations favor him significantly.

In addition to Mensik’s notable statistics, Blinkova’s matchup against Jessica Pegula has also caught attention. Ranked fourth globally, Pegula began her tournament impressively, winning in straight sets against Mayar Sherif. This demonstrates how both American players are key contenders at the US Open.

As the match unfolds, fans will be able to track live updates and analysis through various platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a moment of the action.