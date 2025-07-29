Business
Merck to Cut $3 Billion Costs Amid Patent Concerns
NEW YORK, NY — Merck & Co. announced on Tuesday that it will cut $3 billion in costs by the end of 2027. This move aims to reinvest the savings into new product launches and its drug pipeline.
The decision comes as Merck prepares for anticipated revenue losses following the patent expiration of its cancer drug, Keytruda, in 2028. The multi-year effort coincides with growing pressures on the pharmaceutical sector as companies like Merck adjust to market changes brought on by government tariffs.
“Today, we announced a multiyear optimization initiative that will redirect investment and resources from more mature areas of our business to our burgeoning array of new growth drivers,” said Merck CEO Rob Davis. He expressed confidence that new product launches and business agreements would help the company navigate the challenges posed by Keytruda’s coming loss of exclusivity.
As part of the restructuring, Merck approved plans in July to eliminate some administrative, sales, and research positions. However, the company plans to continue hiring in areas related to growth. Additionally, Merck will cut its global real estate and reduce its manufacturing network.
Merck expects the restructuring to yield approximately $1.7 billion in annual savings, with most benefits kicking in by 2027. The pretax costs linked to this plan are estimated at $3 billion, with a charge of $649 million recorded for the second quarter.
In its recent earnings report, Merck’s second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street predictions for the first time since April 2021. While Keytruda sales increased, the company faced difficulties with its Gardasil vaccine sales in China. In February, Merck decided to stop shipments of Gardasil to China until at least mid-2025 due to soft demand.
Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield noted the decision to halt shipments would not change until at least the end of 2025, as inventory levels remain high.
Merck narrowed its full-year earnings guidance, now projecting adjusted earnings of $8.87 to $8.97 per share, compared to a previous forecast of $8.82 to $8.97. The company anticipates annual revenue in the range of $64.3 billion to $65.3 billion.
For the second quarter, Merck announced a net income of $4.43 billion, or $1.76 per share, down from $5.46 billion, or $2.14 per share, from the same period last year. Keytruda generated $7.96 billion in revenue, showing a 9% increase, while Gardasil sales dropped 55% to $1.13 billion.
Merck’s animal health division saw significant growth, reaching nearly $1.65 billion in sales, an increase of 11% year over year.
Recent Posts
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal
- Behind-the-Scenes Photos Hint at Chicago Med Season 11 Developments
- Cardinals Trade Ryan Helsley to Mets; Steven Matz Moves to Red Sox
- Trump Criticizes Colbert’s Firing, Threatens Kimmel and Fallon Next
- Luke Bryan Addresses Incident During Concert in North Dakota