Mercury Face Sky in WNBA Showdown Today in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL — The Phoenix Mercury will visit the Chicago Sky in a WNBA regular season game today, June 21, 2025. The matchup is set to tip-off at 1 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena and can be watched live on ABC.

The Mercury, holding a record of 10-4, are coming off a recent victory against the New York Liberty, where they won 89-81. Monique Akoa Makani contributed significantly, leading with 21 points. Alyssa Thomas also made an impact, scoring 18 points and securing 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Sky, sitting at 3-8, are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Washington Mystics, where they fell 79-72. Despite the defeat, both Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese delivered strong performances, with Cardoso recording 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Reese posting 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The two teams last faced each other on May 27, where the Mercury emerged victorious with a close score of 94-89.

Fans can also check streaming options, with various subscriptions available, including deals on first-month prices. For those with DirecTV, channel availability may vary by location.

This game is crucial for both teams as they continue to compete in the WNBA season.