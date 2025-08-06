Mercury Host Sun in Crucial WNBA Playoff Matchup

Phoenix, Arizona – The Phoenix Mercury will face off against the Connecticut Sun in a key WNBA playoff matchup on August 5, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET at PHX Arena. The Mercury, currently holding a 17-11 record, aims to secure home court advantage, while the struggling Sun, with a 5-22 record, looks to regain momentum.

The Mercury recently snapped a two-game losing streak with a dominant 83-67 victory over the Chicago Sky. Kahleah Copper was instrumental in this victory, scoring 25 points and shooting 4-for-6 from the three-point line. Alyssa Thomas contributed a triple-double, adding 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals.

On the other side, the Sun have shown signs of improvement, winning two of their last four games, although they recently fell to the New York Liberty 87-78. Tina Charles led Connecticut in scoring against the Liberty with 17 points, supported by Aneesah Morrow and Bria Hartley.

The teams previously met on June 19, 2025, where the Mercury claimed an 83-75 victory. Both teams are aware that consistency will be critical as the playoffs approach. The Mercury currently average 83.4 points per game and hold a solid home record of 9-4.

The Sun, with a challenging 1-11 record on the road, are trying to overcome their struggles, averaging only 74.9 points per game. This contrasts with the Mercury’s defensive strength, as they limit opponents to just 42.8% shooting.

The game will not be nationally televised, however, fans can catch the action via local broadcasters like KPHE and NBC Sports Boston, as well as through streaming on Fubo.