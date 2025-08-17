Mercury Look to End Losing Streak Against Storm

SEATTLE, Washington – The Phoenix Mercury will face the Seattle Storm on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena. Both teams are struggling lately, making this an exciting matchup for WNBA fans.

Currently, the Mercury hold a 19-13 record, placing second in the Western Conference. However, they are in a slump, having lost their last two games and posting a 4-6 record over the last ten. Most recently, Phoenix fell to the Las Vegas Aces, 86-83, despite Satou Sabally‘s impressive performance of 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Alyssa Thomas also contributed 15 points, six rebounds, and nine assists.

Prior to that, Phoenix lost 74-66 to the Atlanta Dream. Again, Thomas stood out with 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while DeWanna Bonner scored 16 points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Storm, sitting in fifth place in the West with a 17-17 record, also have their own troubles, with just three wins in their last ten games (3-7). Seattle is coming off a narrow 80-78 win against the Dream, led by Skylar Diggins‘ 21 points, three rebounds, and 11 assists. Nneka Ogwumike also contributed strongly, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Despite their recent struggles, the Mercury have a strong offense, averaging 83.1 points per game this season, compared to the Storm’s 81.7. Defensively, Phoenix allows 79.5 points per game, slightly better than Seattle’s 80.0.

The game is set to tip-off at 6:00 p.m. ET and can be seen live on KPHE. Fans can also stream the game for free using Fubo, with regional restrictions possibly in effect.