2024 Mercy Franklin Classic Opens Registration for Runners

Franklin, TN — Registration is now open for the 2024 Mercy Franklin Classic, a community race scheduled for Labor Day, September 1.

Participants can choose between a 5K, 10K, 15K (combined courses), and a Kids 1K Run. The event will start and finish at the historic Franklin Square on Main Street, with the start times and prices mirroring last year’s races.

Runners can also donate $5 for a chance to win tickets to the Pilgrimage Festival, with each donation providing one entry. “This year marks Mercy’s 26th year of hosting the Franklin Classic,” said Raye McDonald, director of Events and Engagement. “We are excited to celebrate Franklin’s favorite Labor Day tradition with the community. Join us bright and early on race day. Proceeds go back to Mercy Community Healthcare!”

Timing for the event is as follows: 6:30 a.m. for the 10K and 15K, 8 a.m. for the 5K, and 9 a.m. for the Kids 1K. The costs for the runs are $45 for the 5K, $55 for the 10K, $65 for the combined 5K and 10K, and $15 for the Kids 1K Fun Run. A Spirit Runner option, which includes only a T-shirt, is available for $25. Note that prices will increase after August 16.

Packet pickup will occur on Saturday, August 30, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Christ Community Church and on Sunday, August 31, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fleet Feet Cool Springs. Additionally, packet pickup will also be available on race day at the event.

ThriftSmart is the title sponsor for this year’s race. Alongside ThriftSmart, other sponsors include St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Ascension St. Thomas, and Trader Joe’s, which will provide snacks for runners. The Kid’s Zone will feature activities by Bricks 4 Kidz Nashville and a scavenger hunt hosted by the Children’s Kindness Network.

Community members interested in participating as runners, volunteers, or sponsors are encouraged to visit the Mercy Franklin Classic’s social media pages for more information.