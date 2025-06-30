Merrill Shines Amid Injuries, Still Underrated by League

San Diego, California — Jackson Merrill is quickly proving himself as one of the most talented young players in Major League Baseball. After a breakout rookie season with the San Diego Padres, the 22-year-old center fielder began the 2025 season looking to build on his success, but injuries have kept him from getting the recognition he deserves.

Last season, Merrill transitioned from shortstop to center field and made an instant impact, hitting 24 home runs and posting a 5.0 fWAR. His achievements earned him second place in the National League Rookie of the Year voting, where he received seven first-place votes. Despite these accolades, Merrill has remained somewhat under the radar this year, as he has been sidelined due to injury, but he is returning to form.

Before the season started, the Padres signed Merrill to a $135 million deal across nine years. Unfortunately, he suffered a right hamstring strain on April 8, sidelining him for nearly a month. Since returning to the lineup on May 6, Merrill has displayed impressive stats, hitting five home runs in 217 plate appearances and maintaining a .294 batting average, along with a wRC+ of 126 and a 1.5 fWAR as of June 29.

Merrill’s batting ranks him just ahead of superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. on the team, only behind third baseman Manny Machado. His advanced metrics reveal that he ranks in the 75th percentile or greater in several key offensive statistics, indicating his elite capability at the plate.

Defensively, Merrill has also excelled in center field, boasting a strong arm that ranks in the 98th percentile for speed. He shows his dynamic talents with an OAA of 1 and nearly 20 stolen bases in his rookie season, showcasing his five-tool skill set that is rare in today’s game.

One area where Merrill struggles is plate discipline, currently posting a chase rate of 34.4%, making it one of the highest in the league. Still, his offensive output has been noteworthy. Throughout the season, his numbers compare favorably to notable center fielders like Cody Bellinger and Julio Rodríguez, suggesting he should be more recognized given his consistent performance.

Despite his injuries, Merrill has maintained production comparable to some emerging stars, achieving nearly the same fWAR in 51 games that Jackson Chourio has in 83 games. If he stays healthy, Merrill is on track to finish the season with an fWAR close to 4.0. Currently, he ranks high in batting average among center fielders with at least 200 plate appearances, directly competing with notable names in the league.

There is speculation that Merrill’s injury has led to his lack of recognition this season, as fans and analysts may have forgotten about him during his absence. However, he continues to demonstrate the talent and consistency that made him a standout rookie.

Moving forward, Merrill’s ability to perform at a high level despite setbacks should be praised rather than overshadowed. As he continues his return to form in the latter half of the season, there’s hope that his talents will finally be acknowledged in the wider baseball community.