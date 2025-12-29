Merrimack Warriors Face Sacred Heart Pioneers in MAAC Showdown

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — The Merrimack Warriors are set to visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers on December 29, 2025, at the William H. Pitt Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Currently, the Sacred Heart Pioneers hold a slight betting advantage with a spread of -1.5. The total points line for the game is set at 141.5.

Game simulations predict the Warriors will emerge victorious with a 55.1% likelihood. The spread model also suggests that Merrimack will cover the spread with a 52.0% confidence based on their performance metrics, including player conditions and previous matchups.

Both teams have 6-7 and 6-6 records against the spread respectively this season. Merrimack’s record reflects a drop of 1.7 units for a -11.89% ROI, while Sacred Heart has recorded a -0.5 unit loss, equivalent to a -3.82% ROI.

This season, Sacred Heart has faced challenges defensively, allowing opponents to shoot 36% from three-point range, ranking tied for 32nd among Division 1 teams. The Pioneers have let rivals score 77.6 points per game, marking them as the third highest in the MAAC.

Both teams are coming off recent losses, with Sacred Heart falling to Towson 72-47 and Merrimack losing 66-59 to Vermont. Key players to watch include Kevair Kennedy, who scored 20 points in Merrimack’s last game, and Abdou Yadd, who led Sacred Heart with 16 points in their last outing.

This matchup will mark the first conference clash between the two this season, highlighting competitive MAAC action.